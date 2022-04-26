Avengers star Josh Brolin turned down Chris Pratt’s lead role in Jurassic World

Josh Brolin has revealed that he once turned down the lead role in Jurassic World.

The Avengers: Infinity War star had apparently been offered the part of Owen Grady, which eventually went to Chris Pratt.

Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Brolin said that he turned down the role because he was unable to picture himself as Owen.

“With all respect to Steven [Spielberg, who executive produced the film], I could not picture me doing it,” he said. “I could not picture me being that guy.

“And I’m very, very happy, based on my decision, of what Chris does with it because I think Chris is the right guy.”

Brolin and Pratt appeared alongside one another in Infinity War and the 2019 sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

Pratt went on to reprise the role of Owen in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and is set to appear again in the forthcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

Dominion is also bringing back a trio of lead actors from the original Jurassic Park: Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

Brolin is far from the only famous actor to have turned down a lucrative role.

In another recent interview, Brolin also offered his thoughts on Will Smith’s Oscars scandal, suggesting that he “wanted to be in the centre of it” at the time.