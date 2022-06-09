Chris Pratt has recalled the time a prank went so wrong that he “s***” his pants.

The actor opened up about the incident during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (8 June).

The Jurassic Park star pulled the prank on the cast and crew of his new Prime Video series The Terminal List.

“The last thing we did was me essentially getting buried alive,” said Pratt.

“So I’m laying on about a 45-degree angle, buried up to my head in dirt and what they’re going to do is cover me with dirt. I’m breathing through a straw and they use an excavator to dump another big bucket full of dirt on top of me in the shot and I’m supposed to crawl out.”

The 42-year-old said he thought it would be funny to stay still for 30 seconds to worry everyone.

“What I failed to realise after 30 seconds of not moving thinking it would be funny is that I actually couldn’t move,” he explained.

“I could only move my right hand. Took a minute and a half and I finally get out and I cough up dirt.”

The prank did, however, make for a good performance, with Pratt recalling that people later applauded him on the scene.

“People come up to me, and go, ‘Dude, that was some of the best acting that I’ve ever seen you do,’” Pratt said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I s*** my pants. That’s how committed I was.’”

Pratt stars in the forthcoming Jurassic World Dominion, the third in the Jurassic World franchise. Ahead of its theatrical release on Friday (10 June), the movie has received terrible reviews.

You can read The Independent’s two-star review of the film here. “Pratt, scraped of every last bit of charisma he’s expressed in Guardians of the Galaxy or Parks and Recreation, is an empty vessel of American masculinity,” writes film critic Clarisse Loughrey.