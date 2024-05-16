Chris Pratt’s stunt double Tony McFarr dies aged 47

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Antonio “Tony” McFarr, who worked as a stunt double for Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and two of the Jurassic World films, has died. He was 47.

McFarr’s death was confirmed to TMZ by his mother, Donna, who said that he died on Monday (13 May) at his home, just outside Orlando, Florida. She said that his death was “unexpected and shocking” as he was “healthy and active”.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. However, the Orange County Medical Examiner said an autopsy has taken place, and his cause of death is pending toxicology results, according to Deadline.

His death was also listed on the website of Wylie-Baxley Funeral Home in his hometown of Merritt Island, Florida.

Born on 12 October 1976, McFarr landed his first TV role acting in two episodes of USA Network’s drama Burn Notice in 2007 and 2010. He also appeared in One Tree Hill, Army Wives, and MacGyver.

He later launched his career as a stunt double in 2011, stepping in uncredited for Geoff Stults in Fox’s drama Bones. He then landed stunt roles in major films, including The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and Part 2, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Pitch Perfect 3.

In 2015 McFarr was hired as Pratt’s stunt double in Jurassic World. The two forged a friendship and working relationship that would continue through the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, the 2017 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and the 2018 Jurassic sequel.

McFarr was featured on Pratt’s Instagram a couple of times after they wrapped on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 in 2016.

“Here’s me and my stunt-man Tony McFarr (also Tommy Harper stunt coordinator and our first AD Lars Winther) on set. Been working with Tony since Jurassic World. Love you buddy! Happy wrap!” Pratt captioned the first post, alongside a picture of the two of them in costume.

“Here’s a better view,” he wrote in a subsequent post, which featured a picture of them standing side-by-side.

He also doubled for Jon Hamm in the 2018 comedy-action movie Tag.

Aside from his work in Hollywood, he owned a total of three restaurant businesses: The Fit Kitchen and Reel Bowls, according to his LinkedIn. He owned the latter since 2013.

McFarr is survived by a daughter, his parents and a sister, TMZ reports.