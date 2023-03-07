Chris Rock is ‘obsessed’ with Jada Pinkett Smith, claims source ‘close to’ actor

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A source close to Jada Pinkett Smith has claimed that Chris Rock is “obsessed” with the actor and podcast host.

Rock infamously made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head while presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars ceremony. (The Matrix Reloaded star has spoken about suffering from alopecia.)

In the aftermath of the joke, Pinkett Smith’s husband, Best Actor winner Will Smith, walked onstage and slapped Rock.

The comedian addressed the incident in his recent Netflix stand-up special Selective Outrage, claiming that Pinkett Smith had “started” the feud back in 2016.

Speaking to People, a source described as being “close” to Pinkett Smith said: “Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled. Chris is obsessed with her and that’s been going on for almost 30 years.”

“Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed.

“Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?”

In his stand-up special, Rock claims that Pinkett Smith told him to “quit” the Oscars in 2016 because Will Smith wasn’t nominated for Concussion.

Jada Pinkett Smith seen during her ‘Red Table Talk’ podcast (Facebook)

Pinkett Smith was one of the many Hollywood stars to boycott the ceremony that year because of a lack of racial diversity among the nominees.

The report in People quotes the source as saying: “[Pinkett Smith] never asked Chris to not host the Oscars ever. She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Independent has contacted representatives for Pinkett Smith and Rock for comment.

This year’s Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. In an interview this week, the late night talk show host described how he would react if “another slap” should occur.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday 12 March.