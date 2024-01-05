Jump to content

Speed Racer star Christian Oliver killed in plane crash along with two daughters

The 51-year-old actor, who starred in ‘Speed Racer’ and ‘Valkyrie’, died when a small plane crashed off the coast of a Caribbean island

Kevin E G Perry
Friday 05 January 2024 17:39
<p>Christian Oliver in Los Angeles in 2020</p>

Christian Oliver in Los Angeles in 2020

(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Christian Oliver, the German actor known for his roles in Speed Racer and Valkyrie, among others, died on Thursday (4 January) in a plane crash in the Caribbean. He was 51.

Oliver’s two young daughters, Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, were also killed when their small plane went down.

According to authorities, per Deadline, their single-engine plane took off from Becquia, a tiny island in St Vincent and Grenadines on Thursday afternoon and was headed to nearby St Lucia when it crashed.

Oliver’s screen credits included roles in Steven Soderbergh’s The Good German opposite Cate Blanchett and George Clooney; Brian Singer’s Valkyrie with Tom Cruise and the WachowskisSpeed Racer with Emile Hirsch.

More to follow

