Speed Racer star Christian Oliver killed in plane crash along with two daughters
The 51-year-old actor, who starred in ‘Speed Racer’ and ‘Valkyrie’, died when a small plane crashed off the coast of a Caribbean island
Christian Oliver, the German actor known for his roles in Speed Racer and Valkyrie, among others, died on Thursday (4 January) in a plane crash in the Caribbean. He was 51.
Oliver’s two young daughters, Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, were also killed when their small plane went down.
According to authorities, per Deadline, their single-engine plane took off from Becquia, a tiny island in St Vincent and Grenadines on Thursday afternoon and was headed to nearby St Lucia when it crashed.
Oliver’s screen credits included roles in Steven Soderbergh’s The Good German opposite Cate Blanchett and George Clooney; Brian Singer’s Valkyrie with Tom Cruise and the Wachowskis’ Speed Racer with Emile Hirsch.
More to follow
