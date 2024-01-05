Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christian Oliver, the German actor known for his roles in Speed Racer and Valkyrie, among others, died on Thursday (4 January) in a plane crash in the Caribbean. He was 51.

Oliver’s two young daughters, Madita Klepser, 10, and Annik Klepser, 12, were also killed when their small plane went down.

According to authorities, per Deadline, their single-engine plane took off from Becquia, a tiny island in St Vincent and Grenadines on Thursday afternoon and was headed to nearby St Lucia when it crashed.

Oliver’s screen credits included roles in Steven Soderbergh’s The Good German opposite Cate Blanchett and George Clooney; Brian Singer’s Valkyrie with Tom Cruise and the Wachowskis’ Speed Racer with Emile Hirsch.

