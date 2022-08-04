Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Ricci has opened up about a childhood memory, which involved Johnny Depp explaining to her “what homosexuality was”.

The Yellowjackets actor was nine when she co-starred alongside Depp’s then-girlfriend Winona Ryder in 1990 romance drama Mermaids.

“There was something going on on set and someone was not being nice to someone else. And they were like, ‘Oh, well, he might be homophobic,’” Ricci explained to Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on his SiriusXM radio show.

“And then I was like, ‘Well, I don’t understand what that is,’” she continued. “And I was in Winona’s trailer and she was like, ‘I don’t know how [to explain].’

“So she put me on the phone with Johnny, and Johnny explained it to me,” she remembered.

Ricci described Depp’s explanation as being given “very matter-of-factly”.

“He was like, ‘It’s when a man wants to have sex with a man and when a woman wants to have sex with a woman.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, okay,’” she said.

Christina Ricci on SiriusXM

The Emmy-nominated actor went on to star alongside Depp in multiple films, including 1998 comedy Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1999 horror Sleepy Hollow, and 2000 romance The Man Who Cried.

Recently, the Pirates of the Caribbean star and his music partner Jeff Beck were accused of stealing lyrics from a poem and using them on their joint album 18.

Earlier this week, it was also revealed that Depp’s assistant admitted that the Hollywood star allegedly “kicked” Amber Heard in the head in text messages that were excluded from the former couple’s defamation trial.

The US defamation trial began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia, and stemmed from a complaint filed in March 2019 by Depp against his ex-wife.

Depp alleged that Heard had defamed him in an op-ed published in The Washington Post, in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. Heard filed a counter-suit in November 2020, asking to be granted immunity against Depp’s claims.

On 1 June, a jury overwhelmingly found in Depp’s favour that Heard had defamed Depp in three statements. Jurors also found that an attorney for Depp defamed Heard in one of three statements highlighted in her counter-suit. Depp was awarded $10.35m in damages, while Heard was awarded $2m.

They have both appealed the jury’s awards against them.