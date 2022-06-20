Christina Ricci has opened up about her experiences with on-set nudity while shooting films.

The Yellowjackets star recalled a film shoot that required a lot of nudity, revealing that she had stayed naked in between scenes to normalise it for the crew.

Speaking to Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney for one of Variety’s Actors on Actors interviews, Ricci said: “Once I had to do a movie where I was naked pretty much the entire time. The thing that made me more uncomfortable was other people being uncomfortable with me being naked.

“So what I did, and you probably wouldn’t be allowed to do this now – I just stayed naked. I was like, ‘Don’t make me feel weird, like I’m the person who has to be ashamed.’ I would talk to crew members naked.”

Ricci did not specify which film she was referring to, with the actor having appeared naked in a number of films across her career.

“I wanted everybody around me to stop reacting to it, because then I would forget that I was naked,” she said. “And it worked. But it’s one of the only times I’ve ever actually really felt comfortable being naked on camera.”

Sweeney has also spoken candidly about her experiences with on-screen nudity in the past.

Christina Ricci is known for roles in projects such as ‘The Addams Family’ and ‘YellowJackets’ (Getty Images,)

In a full-length interview with The Independent, Sweeney said she felt her work on Euphoria was under-appreciated because of her nudity. “I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria,” she said. “I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked.”

She added that she believes there’s “a stigma against actresses who get naked on screen”.

“When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different,” she said.