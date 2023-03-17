Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Ricci has said that she was once threatened with legal action for refusing to film a sex scene “in a certain way”.

The former child star made her screen debut aged eight, before rising to fame as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family when she was 10. When she was older, Ricci went on to appear in films such as Casper, Buffalo ‘66 and Black Snake Moan.

On Thursday (16 March), Ricci was a guest on US show The View, where she spoke with admiration about her young female co-stars on the hit drama Yellowjackets.

“It’s really great,” she told the panel. “Us older ladies talk about it all the time.

“It’s amazing to see that they don’t have to necessarily go through the things that we had to go through. They’re able to say, ‘I don’t want to do this sex scene,’ ‘I’m not going to be naked.’”

She continued: “They can really set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do. Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn’t want to do this sex scene in a certain way. It’s really changed and it’s great to see.”

The conversation then turned to the subject of intimacy co-ordinators, who help carefully choreograph sex scenes on many present-day sets.

“I think now that it’s more of their choice, instead of something you’re forced to do, you can get into the artistry of it or know how important it is for the story,” Ricci said. “I think that when you take away somebody’s control over something like that, it just makes you never want to do it.”

Ricci in 2000 (Getty Images)

Cannibal horror series Yellowjackets follows a girls’ high school football team who are forced to go to extreme lengths when their plane crashes in the wilderness in 1996.

Richie, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress are among those playing the students who survive and reconnect as adults.

Their teenage selves are played by Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher and Jasmin Savoy Brown, respectively.