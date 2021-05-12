Christopher Mintz-Plasse reveals ‘weird’ Superbad detail that makes his sex scene unwatchable

Christopher Mintz-Plasse has revealed a detail about Superbad that’ll be hard to forget next time you watch it.

Mintz-Plasse appears in the 2007 comedy as Fogell, a teenager who rebrands himself as McLovin’ after obtaining a fake ID.

The actor was 17 at the time of filming, which meant that certain guidelines had to be met when he was shooting his character’s sex scene.

One of these rules was revealed during Mintz-Plasse’s interview on The Rich Eisen Show, in which he played a game of “Celebrity True or False”.

Eisen said: “Because you were only 17 at the time – you were the youngest cast member – your mum had to be on set for all your scenes, including your sex scene in the movie. Is that a true story?”

It turns out this is true, and his mum was watching on the entire time.

Mintz-Plasse replied: “She did not have to be there for everything, but she 100 per cent had to be there for the sex scene, absolutely.“

When asked if this made performing the scene “weird”, the actor said it did and described the day as “uncomfortable”.

He stated: “At the time, I was actually a virgin, so I had no idea what I was doing.”

Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jonah Hill and Michael Cera promoting ‘Superbad’ in 2007 (Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock)

Not that his mum minded – according to Mintz-Plasse: “She was having the time of her life.”

The actor, who is now 31, was most recently seen in Emerald Fennell’s Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman.

Superbad, which was directed by Greg Mottola and also starred Michael Cera and Jonah Hill, was a box office smash, grossing over $170m (£120.6m) on a $20m (£14m) budget.