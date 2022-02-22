The first look at Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer has arrived.

Nolan has been hard at work on his new film, which is a biopic of the nuclear scientist J Robert Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer, who is often described as the father of the atomic bomb, will be played by Cillian Murphy.

Murphy takes centre stage in the first image that’s been released from the new film.

The director has assembled arguably his most impressive cast yet for the drama, which will be released in July 2023.

Also starring alongside Murphy will be Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Matthew Modine, Florence Pugh and Rami Malek.

Belfast filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, who is Oscar nominated for Best Director, has also joined the cast alongside Dane DeHaan, Benny Safdie, David Krumholtz, Jack Quaid and Alden Ehrenreich.

See the first image of Murphy in character as Oppenheimer below.

Cillian Murphy in new Christopher Nolan film ‘Oppenheimer’ (Universal Pictures)

Speaking to The Guardian about the project, Murphy recently said: “I’ll always turn up for Chris, whatever the size of the part. Chris will call me up and I’m there.”

The actor previously worked with the director on multiple projects before, including Batman Begins, Inception and Dunkirk.

He will next be seen in the final series of Peaky Blinders, which arrives on BBC One later this month.

Oppenheimer will be released by Universal Pictures in July 2023, one year after the release of Nolan’s previous film, Tenet.