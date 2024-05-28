Christopher Nolan’s next film after Oppenheimer teased

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Christopher Nolan is already preparing for his next project, his wife and longtime collaborator Emma Thomas confirmed.

Nolan’s forthcoming project comes on the heels of his Oscar darling, Oppenheimer, which dominated the 2024 awards ceremony with seven wins on the night, including Best Picture.

Without giving too much away, Thomas – who has produced all 12 of the Oscar-winning director’s feature films – teased her husband’s new movie in an interview with Empire magazine.

“I would say it’s very exciting. This is the moment where the possibilities are sort of limitless, we haven’t started thinking practicalities, or anything,” she revealed.

“Oppenheimer was so absurdly successful and we feel like we have an opportunity.”

Speaking to Variety last November about his future movie plans, Nolan said that he would be “open to anything”.

“Ideas come from everywhere,” he said. “I’ve done a remake, I’ve made adaptations from comic books and novels, and I’ve written original screenplays. I’m open to anything.

Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan married in 1997 after meeting at university ( PA Wire )

“But as a writer and director, whatever I do, I have to feel like I own it completely. I have to make it original to me: The initial seed of an idea may come from elsewhere, but it has to go through my fingers on a keyboard and come out through my eyes alone.”

The British director’s latest historical drama starred Cillian Murphy as the American physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, responsible for creating the world’s first atomic bomb.

Murphy’s lead performance landed him the Academy Award for Best Actor while Robert Downey Jr’s portrayal of Admiral Lewis Strauss earned him his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Following Oppenheimer’s record-breaking box office earnings of $953.8m, Nolan is reported to have brought home a staggering bonus of $100m from the movie’s success.

In March, the UK government announced that Nolan and Thomas, who have been married since 1997 and share four children, would receive a knighthood and damehood for their services to film.

Nolan’s Best Picture and Best Director wins at the 96th Academy Awards marked his first Oscar victories. He had previously been nominated for his 2000 mystery thriller Memento, his 2010 sci-fi Inception and his 2017 war action Dunkirk.