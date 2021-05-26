Cillian Murphy explains why he wrote an email to A Quiet Place director John Krasinski – but didn’t send it

Cillian Murphy has explained why he chose not to send an effusive email to A Quiet Place director John Krasinski after seeing the film at the cinema with his two sons.

The Peaky Blinders actor, who stars in the sequel to Krasinski’s horror-thriller opposite Emily Blunt, told WENN last year that he was emotionally “knocked out” by the project.

“After I saw the movie I was so blown away by it I had to write to John Krasinski, because I didn’t know him and I hadn’t worked with (wife) Emily (Blunt) before,” he said.

“I was just big fans of both of them. I wrote this email to John saying how much I enjoyed the film and congratulating him on it. Then I chickened out and I never sent it! I was like, ‘You don’t need to be doing that. He’s a busy man. He doesn’t need to hear from some actor!”

Serendipitously, Kraskinski and Blunt, who are married, had been binge-watching Peaky Blinders after Krasinski had finished writing A Quiet Place Part II, when the couple had the idea that Murphy would be perfect for the “morally ambiguous” character, Emmett.

Elaborating in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Murphy added that he felt reaching out in this instance might have looked like he was “petitioning for a job, and that’s probably the reason [he] didn’t send it”.

However, he said he believed it was a healthy thing to do with other artists: “To reach out and to compliment your colleagues on their work, whether you know them or not.”

“I have done it many times with musicians, writers and novelists, just to say, ‘Look, you don’t know me, but I wanted to say your creation had a big impact on me. It was a serious piece of work and thank you for that,’” he said.

“It’s important for us to do that because a lot of this industry is set up around representatives, and I think, sometimes, the sort of artist-to-artist interaction can be lost.”

A Quiet Place Part II is out in the UK on 3 June