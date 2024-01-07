Tron and Caddyshack actor Cindy Morgan dies aged 69

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cindy Morgan, an actor best known for her performances in hit 1980s moviesTron and Caddyshack, has died.

The 69 year-old film star’s death was announced late on Saturday (6 January). Florida’s Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office confirmed Morgan’s passing, saying Morgan died of natural causes. Officials were not able to specify when she died.

Morgan played Lacey Underall in the golf comedy Caddyshack, the niece of a haughty club owner and the love interest of caddie Danny Noonan, played by Michael O’Keefe.

She reflected on making the film, which also starred Chevy Chase, Bill Murray and Rodney Dangerfield, in a 2012 interview.

“Caddyshack was my first film and I’ll say that the end product was so completely different, it was originally about the caddies,” she said. “So at first, I had nothing to lose to audition. It was fun. All I did was focus on making the person sweat. Look ’em in the eye, do that thing many women know how to do.”

From there, Morgan went on to star in Tron (1982) as Lora Baines, a computer programmer, and Yori, her alter-ego. The film is hailed as one of the first to use extended sequences of CGI. Though Morgan was not in the sequel, Tron: Legacy (2010), she returned to the franchise as the voice of Ma3a in the 2003 video game Tron 2.0.

Her other credits included small roles in US TV series The Larry Sanders Show and CHiPs.

Fans have shared tributes and memories on social media.

“Truly gutted to hear this,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “#Tron is one of my favourite movies and I loved Cindy Morgan as Yori. Gutted I never got to meet her and thank her for her great performance.”

Morgan starred alongside Bill Murray in the classic comedy Caddyshack (Rex Features)

Another person lamented her lack of involvement in the second Tron film, writing: “I will always be angry she didn’t get to reprise her role as Lori/Yori in Tron: Legacy.”

Elsewhere, another person remembered her as a local presence in Chicago before her Hollywood career.

“So sorry to hear of the passing of Chicago’s Cindy Morgan,” a message on X/Twitter reads. “Before starring in Caddyshack and Tron, Cindy was a DJ at the old WSDM-FM. What a lovely and talented and warm presence.’”

Other projects that Morgan starred in include the comedy-horror film The Midnight Hour (1985), the made-for-TV sci-fi comedy Amanda and the Alien (1995) and television shows such as The Love Boat, CHiPs, Matlock and Harry and the Hendersons.