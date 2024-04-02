Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Several film and TV stars have joined forces to auction off one-off experiences in a bid to raise money for humanitarian relief in Gaza.

The listings are being sold as part of Cinema for Gaza, a new organisation founded to assist Medical Aid for Palestine (MAP) amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign in the region.

Among the experiences on offer from Tuesday (2 April) are a cup of tea over Zoom with either Louis Theroux or Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn, and a tutorial on how to make the best porridge with Josh O’Connor. Meanwhile, Ramy Youssef, fresh from his Saturday Night Live hosting duties, is auctioning off a meet-and-greet following one of his comedy sets.

Also on offer is a bedtime story read by Tilda Swinton, a Zoom chat about astrology with Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood, and a selection of Bridgerton memorabilia signed by Penelope Featherington actor Nicola Coughlan. Doctor Who fans may also want to bid for a clapperboard signed by Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman.

The cast and crew behind Bafta-nominated Black Mirror episode “Demon 79” are contributing a Zoom Q&A, while the team behind sci-fi series The Lazarus Project are auctioning off a screenplay and director mentoring session. Film director Gurinda Chadha is offering a walk-on role in her next film while The Garden Cinema, based in London, is auctioning off a lifetime membership with a starting price of £50.

Meanwhile, The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer and Starstruck creator and star Rose Matafeo have donated a number of signed posters of their respective projects.

The initiative has been created by journalists and filmmakers Hanna Flint, Julia Jackman, Leila Latif, Sophie Monks Kaufman, and Helen Simmons.

Joseph Quinn and Josh O’Connor are auctioning off experiences in aid of Gaza (Cinema for Gaza)

They said in a statement: “As we enter the sixth month of Israel’s military siege of Gaza, it has never been more vital to raise funds for the urgent humanitarian work conducted by Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

“Their efforts are not only essential but lifesaving, as Israel’s bombardment has obliterated Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure.”

Tilda Swinton and Mike Leigh have got involved in the Cinema for Gaza auction (Cinema for Gaza)

The Cinema for Gaza website reads: “Medical Aid for Palestine works for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees.

“They provide immediate medical aid to those in great need, while also developing local capacity and skills to ensure the long-term development of the Palestinian healthcare system. They are currently responding to the emergency in Gaza.”

‘Doctor Who’ fans will want to snap up these Cinema for Gaza auction items (Cinema for Gaza)

You can help raise funds by participating in the auction or making a donation until 12 April.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 32,000 people have been killed in Gaza and 74,000 wounded. These figures do not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally, but the ministry says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.