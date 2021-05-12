What films will be showing when cinemas reopen next week?

Movie fans are rejoicing as the date of cinemas reopening grows ever nearer.

Since March 2020, Cinemas around the world have repeatedly been forced to close their doors to business since the announcement of the first lockdown.

This threw the film industry into disarray, with major studios forced to rethink release strategies for some of its most costly and awards-friendly films.

On 17 May, and throughout next week, chains as well as smaller independent cinemas in England, Scotland and Wales will be reopening their doors, meaning you’ll be able to see a film on the actual big screen once again

Cinemas in Northern Ireland will reopen a week later, on 24 May.

When these cinemas do reopen, it won’t be business as usual.

Odeon has said that ticket sales will be limited to allow for social distancing while cash will not be accepted at box offices. Show start times will also be staggered to try to reduce queues.

The UK Cinema Association published a document last year containing guidance on how best to reopen venues during the pandemic, titled Cinemas: Keeping Workers and Customers Safe during COVID-19.

Below is a full list of films set to be released from the day cinemas reopen right through to the end of June.

17 May

The Courier

Maya The Bee 3: The Golden Orb

Minari

Nomadland

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Sound of Metal

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Angelina Jolie film ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ is being released in cinemas next week (Warner Bros Pictures)

21 May

The Human Factor

My New York Year

Rare Beasts

28 May

Cruella

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Earwig and the Witch

Felix and the Hidden Treasure

First Cow

Frankie

Surge

Emma Stone plays Disney villa Cruella de Vil in a new standalone film (Laurie Sparham)

4 June

Dream Horse

Land

A Quiet Place Part II

9 June

Nobody

11 June

The Father

Gunda

The Unholy

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ finally arrives after a delay of more than a year (Entertainment Weekly)

18 June

In the Earth

In the Heights

It Must Be Heaven

Nowhere Special

Monster Hunter

The Reason I Jump

Wildfire

23 June

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

25 June

Another Round

Fatima

The Filmmaker’s House

New Order

Wrath of Man