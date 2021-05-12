What films will be showing when cinemas reopen next week?
From recent Oscar winners to a new Saw film
Movie fans are rejoicing as the date of cinemas reopening grows ever nearer.
Since March 2020, Cinemas around the world have repeatedly been forced to close their doors to business since the announcement of the first lockdown.
This threw the film industry into disarray, with major studios forced to rethink release strategies for some of its most costly and awards-friendly films.
On 17 May, and throughout next week, chains as well as smaller independent cinemas in England, Scotland and Wales will be reopening their doors, meaning you’ll be able to see a film on the actual big screen once again
Cinemas in Northern Ireland will reopen a week later, on 24 May.
When these cinemas do reopen, it won’t be business as usual.
Odeon has said that ticket sales will be limited to allow for social distancing while cash will not be accepted at box offices. Show start times will also be staggered to try to reduce queues.
The UK Cinema Association published a document last year containing guidance on how best to reopen venues during the pandemic, titled Cinemas: Keeping Workers and Customers Safe during COVID-19.
Below is a full list of films set to be released from the day cinemas reopen right through to the end of June.
17 May
The Courier
Maya The Bee 3: The Golden Orb
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Those Who Wish Me Dead
21 May
The Human Factor
My New York Year
Rare Beasts
28 May
Cruella
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Earwig and the Witch
Felix and the Hidden Treasure
First Cow
Frankie
Surge
4 June
Dream Horse
Land
A Quiet Place Part II
9 June
Nobody
11 June
The Father
Gunda
The Unholy
18 June
In the Earth
In the Heights
It Must Be Heaven
Nowhere Special
Monster Hunter
The Reason I Jump
Wildfire
23 June
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
25 June
Another Round
Fatima
The Filmmaker’s House
New Order
Wrath of Man
