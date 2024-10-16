Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca Eastwood has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

The 31-year-old actor was taken into police custody on Saturday (October 12) in Los Angeles after the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a call of a possible domestic violence incident. Lieutenant Andrew Myers confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the Twin Peaks star was booked at 11:13pm PST at Beverly Hills Police Department headquarters.

“Officers conducted an investigation,” Myers said. “And based on statements and injuries, Francesca Ruth Fisher Eastwood of Los Angeles was arrested for a felony.”

The Independent has contacted Francesca and Clint Eastwood’s representatives for comment.

The Mrs. Eastwood & Company reality star, who is also the daughter of the Oscar-winning filmmaker and Titanic actor Frances Fisher, was previously arrested in August 2015 and charged with a DUI, according to the LA Times. She pleaded no contest and her case was dismissed.

Francesca was married to Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein, the late brother of actor Jonah Hill, for just eight days in 2017. She welcomed her son Titan with actor Alexander Wraith in 2018.

open image in gallery Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence ( Getty Images for Environmental M )

She is one of 94-year-old Clint’s eight children and his only child with Fisher. Eastwood is also a father to Laurie Murray, 70, Kimber Lynn Eastwood, 60, Kyle Eastwood, 56, Alison Eastwood, 52, Scott Eastwood, 38, Kathryn Eastwood, 36, and Morgan Eastwood, 27.

The Unforgiven actor has been married twice, though he’s welcomed eight children with six women. His first marriage was to Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984, followed by a long-term relationship with ex-partner Sondra Locke. Eastwood then married for a second time to news anchor Dina Ruiz in 1996, until their divorce in 2014.

Earlier this year, Eastwood confirmed the death of his most recent partner, Christina Sandera, from cardiac arrhythmia at age 61. The pair had been in a relationship since 2014, and reportedly met while she was working as a hostess at the actor’s Mission Ranch Hotel and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. The Million Dollar Baby star is also the former mayor of the northern California city.

“Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much,” Eastwood said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter last July.