Clive Revill death: Star Wars and Batman actor dies at 94

New Zealand-born actor was a veteran of the Royal Shakespeare Company and made two films with Billy Wilder

Kevin E G Perry
in Los Angeles
Thursday 27 March 2025 16:04 GMT
Comments
Clive Revill has died at 94
Clive Revill has died at 94 (WireImage)

Clive Revill, the actor best known for providing the voice of Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, has died. He was 94.

The New Zealand-born star was a veteran of the Royal Shakespeare Company and made two popular films with Billy Wilder in the 1970s:The Private Life of Sherlock Holmes and Avanti!.

As a voice actor, he was known for playing Alfred Pennyworth in Batman: The Animated Series.

His daughter, Kate Revill told The Hollywood Reporter her father died on March 11 at a care facility in Sherman Oaks after a battle with dementia.

More to follow...

