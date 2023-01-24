Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Colin Farrell says he is “beyond honoured” after scooping his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and sent his “heartfelt congratulations to the lads”.

The Banshees of Inisherin star received the coveted nod alongside fellow Irishman Paul Mescal and veteran English star Bill Nighy, who both also claimed their first.

Irish talent led the way at the 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday, with recognition in major categories including best picture, best actor and best supporting actor and actress.

Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin was one of the top films to be recognised, with nine nominations, beaten only by Everything Everywhere All At Once with 11.

German film All Quiet On The Western Front also received nine nominations, with Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis earning eight, and Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans on seven.

Farrell and his three main co-stars, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, were all nominated for their roles in The Banshees Of Inisherin, while McDonagh scooped a nod for best director.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Farrell said: “(I’m) just so grateful to the Academy for all the love it’s shared with the Banshees’ cast and crew.

“Also, beyond honoured to be lumped together with my fellow nominees. A heartfelt congratulations to all the lads.”

The nomination continues Farrell’s successful awards season run, having been nominated for both a Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild gong for his performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

Nighy’s nod comes for his turn in Living, in which he portrays a veteran civil servant who is inspired to make the most of his remaining days, following a life of tedium.

Mescal earned his nomination for his role in coming-of-age drama Aftersun.

The actor, who rose to fame starring in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People and has also appeared in a Rolling Stones music video, said the news was “truly a special moment for everyone involved in Aftersun”.

He added: “To be recognised by the Academy is such an insane honour and I’m so utterly grateful.

“I want to dedicate this nomination to my two friends Charlotte and Frankie who I love dearly! This is bananas, thank you!”

Irish talent was well-represented across other major categories, with Gleeson nominated for best actor in a supporting role for The Banshees Of Inisherin, alongside Keoghan, and Condon recognised in the best supporting actress category.

Gleeson said: “What an amazing wake-up call.

“I’m so proud and grateful to be part of The Banshees Of Inisherin on a personal and professional level. I’m absolutely thrilled for the whole brilliant cast and everyone at home.

“What a day for the Irish film industry on a world stage. Feels like a huge family outing on the cards. Thank you Academy. Thank you Martin. Thank you all.”

The star-studded Oscars ceremony, to be hosted by US talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.