Colin Firth’s appearance on Good Morning America Thursday (5 May) was music to the ears of Mamma Mia fans as the star revealed his interest in a third outing for the franchise.

It’s been four years since the release of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which acted as a prequel and sequel to the 2008 original starring Meryl Streep as the sought-after hotel owner, Donna.

“I think it could happen,” Firth said during the interview. “If you manage to make a second one, I guess you can make a third, a fourth, and a fifth. It was already a miracle.”

He added: “And if people want it, I would do it just to see my friends again on some beautiful island.”

Both movies were filmed on the Greek island of Skopelos, known as Kalokairi in the film. Firth played one of Donna’s ex-boyfriends alongside Stellan Skarsgard and Pierce Brosnan, who each could have been the biological father of her daughter Sophie.

Firth told GMA that shooting the scenes in Mamma Mia was just as fun as it looked: “Quite often it looks fun, but it isn’t. We’re actually at work, and it’s hard work to make a thing look fun. Not so much this time.”

He continued: “We weren’t as drunk as we looked, but it was just the sheer joy of this group of people.”

On the films’ ABBA soundtrack, Firth said: “There’s something about ABBA. Whatever you think of them – whether you liked them back in the day… It links us all anyway because everybody knows it, so I think there’s a magic to that.”

Firth can currently be seen in the HBO Max mini-series The Staircase alongside Toni Collette. Firth plays Michael Peterson, a Vietnam War veteran and author of historical novels, who finds himself embroiled in a murder trial after his wife Kathleen (Collette) is found dead at the bottom of a staircase.

The Staircase debuted on Thursday 5 May on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.