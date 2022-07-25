Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comic-Con: Dwayne Johnson makes playful dig at Kevin Hart after arriving in full costume as Black Adam

Johnson arrived at the event in a cloud of smoke and crackling electricity

Annabel Nugent
Monday 25 July 2022 05:22
Comments
Black Adam trailer

Dwayne Johnson has made a playful dig at Kevin Hart during his Comic-Con presentation.

The annual comic book convention and entertainment event is taking place over this weekend in San Diego, California from 21 July to 24 July.

To the delight of fans, Johnson turned up in full costume to promote his forthcoming film Black Adam.

He arrived at the event in a cloud of smoke and crackling electricity, which cleared to reveal Johnson in full costume as the superhero.

The crowd was treated to an extended look at the forthcoming film, which stars The Rock as the titular Marvel anti-hero who is bestowed with the powers of the Egyptian Gods.

Recommended

During the Q&A that followed, Johnson made a playful jibe at Kevin Hart.

He was asked by a young fan in the crowd: “Mr Rock, when you got the job as Black Adam, did Kevin Hart ever get jealous?”

“Mason, that was a great question,” Johnson replied. “The truth is yes, Kevin Hart gets jealous of everything.”

“And you know, I’m pretty good with height and you’re already taller than Kevin Hart.”

The two actors are friends, having starred together in numerous films, including Jumanji and the recently released animated movie DC League of Super-Pets.

Elsewhere during Marvel’s huge panel at Comic-Con, the “stunning” first trailer for Black Panther 2 was unveiled.

Black Adam is slated for release on 21 October.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in