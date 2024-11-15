Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Conan O’Brien has been announced as the host of the 97th Academy Awards.

The comedian and TV personality, 61, who is known for presenting the talk shows Late Night and Conan, will take over from fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted in 2023 and 2024.

O’Brien, who has won five Emmy awards for his non fiction series and talk shows, will be the sole Oscars host, despite Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman being rumoured to present.

O’Brien joked about his appointment: “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

Meanwhile, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said: “We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year.

“He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise.

“His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best–honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

open image in gallery Conan O’Brien has been announced as the host of the 97th Academy Awards show ( Getty )

O’Brien briefly hosted NBC’s Tonight Show for two seasons following his tenure hosting the network’s Late Night show from 1993 to 2009. He was fired from the former in 2010 when host Jay Leno decided to return.

The comedian, writer and producer has since fronted numerous self-titled series, including his late night TBS show, Conan, his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and travel programme Conan O’Brien Must Go.

Although O’Brien has never hosted the Oscars, he previously presented the Emmys in 2002 and 2006, as well as the MTV Movie Awards in 2014.

The news of O’Brien’s appointment comes shortly after it was confirmed in July that both Jimmy Kimmel and the comedian John Mulaney had turned down the role, per Entertainment Weekly.

open image in gallery Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ ( NBC / YouTube )

Kimmel later explained on the Politickin‘ podcast that he didn’t want preparation for the awards show to distract him from working on nightly episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live for a third year.

“It’s hard and it’s a lot of work and the show suffers a little bit to be honest,” he said. “When I’m focused on the Oscars, I’m less focused on the show. And I just decided I didn’t want to deal with that this year.

“It was just too much last year,” Kimmel admitted.

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel declined to host the Oscars for another year in order to focus on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ ( Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube )

For 2025, the 97th Academy Awards will be held on 2 March at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences – a week earlier than the 2024 ceremony.

The film academy is also sticking with an earlier start for the awards. Like this year’s show, the Oscars will kick off at 7pm EST, which is an hour earlier than they have typically done.

This year’s ceremony saw four-year high audience numbers with 19.5million people watching the awards show in the US.

Nominations for next year’s Oscars will be announced on 17 January with Edward Berger’s Conclave, Sean Baker’s Anora and Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist among favourites to be recognised.