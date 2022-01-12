Drew Barrymore and David Arquette were left in hysterics as Courteney Cox discussed her disastrous mini-fringe haircut from Scream 3.

Cox and Arquette appeared on Monday’s episode (10 January) of The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss the release of Scream, the fifth film in the franchise.

Discussing her time in the franchise, the conversation turned to Scream 3, in which the Friends star sported an extremely short fringe hairstyle which has long been mocked on the internet.

“Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over-the-top gross or ugly or too much,” Cox said, with her co-star Neve Campbell interjecting: “The bangs?”

“Oh that was the worst, I forgot about that,” Cox said, while Arquette and Barrymore, who appeared in the opening scene of the original 1996 Scream film, cackled with laughter.

“There was nothing worse,” she continued: “That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film.”

Cox then explained that the fringe was a clip-in piece but that the team had only had one set and cut them on set.

“You are supposed to have a thing that starts back here, far back and that’s where the part goes for the bangs,” Cox said, pointing to the back of her head.

“For some reason, someone put it [in the middle] and started cutting and I was like, ‘Well I don’t have a choice now.’”

Parker Posey (left) and Cox in ‘Scream 3' (Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Arquette remained red in the face and had to fan himself as he laughed at the story.

Cox and Arquette met on the set of Scream and married in 1999, later divorcing in 2012.

In a recent interview, Arquette described the experience of acting with his ex-wife in the new Scream as “cathartic”.