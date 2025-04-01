Looney Tunes fans rejoice after Coyote vs Acme film is saved from Warner Bros vault in ‘$50m’ deal
Completed film was axed by Warner Bros as part of a tax write-off in 2023 in a decision called ‘bulls***’ by cast
Looney Tunes fans are rejoicing after it was confirmed that the previously shelved Coyote vs Acme has been saved.
The film, which stars John Cena, Will Forte, and Stephanie Hsu, acting alongside cartoon characters, will finally be released after an agonising two-year wait.
Coyote vs Acme had been shelved by Warner Bros as part of a tax write-off, before Ketchup Entertainment swooped in to save it from gathering dust forever.
The production company announced on Monday (31 March) that it had acquired worldwide distribution rights to the live-action animated film for an undisclosed sum.
According to Deadline, the deal was “pegged in the $50m range”. The publication also states that the film is expected to get a theatrical release in 2026.
The film is estimated to have cost $72m to produce. Axing its release, however, allowed Warner Bros to take an estimated $30m tax write-down.
At the time, Warner Bros called the decision “difficult” and thanked the cast and crew for their work on the film.
Fans were unhappy with the strategy taken by the studio, which also resulted in an almost completed $90m Batgirl film and an animated Scooby Doo film also being shelved.
Those fans are now understandably overjoyed at this news from Ketchup Entertainment.
BRING OUR SOLDIER HOME. THE JOB IS DONE. https://t.co/hn9EEGE9XM— Andrew J. Salazar (@AndrewJ626) March 31, 2025
CEO of DC Studios James Gunn was among those to celebrate the news on X/Twitter, resharing the announcement with a love heart emoji.
“Repeat after me… TOONS NEVER DIE!” wrote another person in a post that has received over 26,000 likes.
Someone else wrote: “That Coyote vs Acme news made my entire year. Ketchup Entertainment is doing more to save cinema than any major studio. Can’t wait to get Looney again!!!”
Repeat after me ...TOONS NEVER DIE ! #CoyotevsAcme https://t.co/EBm39gBYju pic.twitter.com/LjghRu5vU6— Diolot Clément #SaveCoyoteVsAcme (@clement_diolot) March 31, 2025
In addition to Coyote vs Acme, Ketchup also recently released another Looney Tunes film jettisoned by Warner Bros – The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.
“We did it! We got Coyote vs Acme out of the Warner vault,” said one person, with another adding: “That’s great news. Thanks Ketchup Entertainment for saving the film from limbo.”
Directed by Dave Green, Coyote vs Acme is based on a 1990 article in The New Yorker by Ian Frazier. The film follows Wile E Coyote as he files a lawsuit against Acme Corporation for the many faulty products that failed to catch him the Road Runner.
Forte plays Wile E Coyote’s lawyer Kevin Avery, who must face off in court against Acme’s intimidating lawyer, played by Cena, who happens to be his former boss.
The announcement that the film had been axed back in November 2023 was met with outrage from the cast and creatives.
At the time, Forte, called the decision “f***ing bulls***”.
“It is such a delightful movie. It deserves so much better … it makes my blood boil and thank you for asking me about it because I like talking about the movie,” he said in an interview.
People were further disheartened by its axing after learning that the film was supposed to be great, with Oscar-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller describing it as “funny, charming, good physical comedy timing, with a surprising amount of heart”.
Writer-director Brian Duffield also tweeted: “I have seen this movie and it is excellent. It also tested in the high 90s repeatedly. It also had interested buyers. The people working at Warner Bros are anti-art and I hope multiple anvils drop on their heads.”
