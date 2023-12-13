Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Critics Choice Awards has announced the list of nominees for its 2024 ceremony.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has dominated the competition with a record-breaking 18 nods. This surpasses the previous record of 14 nominations held jointly by 2022’s Everything Everywhere All At Once and 2017’s The Shape of Water.

Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos’s sci-fi fantasy Poor Things trail behind Barbie this year with 13 nominations each.

Winners will be announced during the 14 January 2024 ceremony, hosted by actor and comedian Chelsea Handler.

Find the full list of Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations below:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

Margot Robbie in ‘Barbie’ (© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved)

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Actress

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee — Past Lives

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction

Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Charles Melton — May December

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple

America Ferrera — Barbie

Jodie Foster — Nyad

Julianne Moore — May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers

Best Young Actor/Actress

Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie

Calah Lane — Wonka

Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers

Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator

Best Acting Ensemble

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Best Director

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Alexander Payne — The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Screenplay

Air — Alex Convery

Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December — Samy Burch

Past Lives — Celine Song

Best Adapted Screenplay

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig

All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh

American Fiction — Cord Jefferson

Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth

Poor Things — Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan

Best Cinematography

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

Best Production Design

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

Best Editing

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

Best Hair and Makeup

Barbie

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Comedy

American Fiction

Barbie

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

Best Foreign Language Film

Anatomy of a Fall

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Song

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

Best Score

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie