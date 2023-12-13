Critics Choice 2024 nominations: Barbie dominates with record-breaking 18 nods
‘Oppenheimer’ and Yorgos Lanthimos’s ‘Poor Things’ trail behind with 13 nominations each
The Critics Choice Awards has announced the list of nominees for its 2024 ceremony.
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has dominated the competition with a record-breaking 18 nods. This surpasses the previous record of 14 nominations held jointly by 2022’s Everything Everywhere All At Once and 2017’s The Shape of Water.
Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos’s sci-fi fantasy Poor Things trail behind Barbie this year with 13 nominations each.
Winners will be announced during the 14 January 2024 ceremony, hosted by actor and comedian Chelsea Handler.
Find the full list of Critics Choice Awards 2024 nominations below:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Saltburn
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Best Actress
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller — Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Margot Robbie — Barbie
Emma Stone — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown — American Fiction
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — The Color Purple
America Ferrera — Barbie
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Best Young Actor/Actress
Abby Ryder Forston — Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Ariana Greenblatt — Barbie
Calah Lane — Wonka
Milo Machado Graner — Anatomy of a Fall
Dominic Sessa — The Holdovers
Madeleine Yuna Voyles — The Creator
Best Acting Ensemble
Air
Barbie
The Color Purple
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Best Director
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Alexander Payne — The Holdovers
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Screenplay
Air — Alex Convery
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers – David Hemingson
Maestro — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
May December — Samy Burch
Past Lives — Celine Song
Best Adapted Screenplay
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret — Kelly Fremon Craig
All of Us Strangers — Andrew Haigh
American Fiction — Cord Jefferson
Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Best Cinematography
Matthew Libatique – Maestro
Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie
Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robbie Ryan – Poor Things
Linus Sandgren – Saltburn
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
Best Production Design
Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn
Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things
Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City
Best Editing
William Goldenberg – Air
Nick Houy – Barbie
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things
Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon
Michelle Tesoro – Maestro
Best Costume Design
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
Lindy Hemming – Wonka
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple
Holly Waddington – Poor Things
Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon
Best Hair and Makeup
Barbie
The Color Purple
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Comedy
American Fiction
Barbie
Bottoms
The Holdovers
No Hard Feelings
Poor Things
Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
Best Foreign Language Film
Anatomy of a Fall
Godzilla Minus One
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Song
“Dance the Night” – Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros Movie
“Road to Freedom” – Rustin
“This Wish” – Wish
“What Was I Made For” – Barbie
Best Score
Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things
Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon
Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
