Critics Choice Awards 2023 winners: See the full list
Some of the night’s biggest winners were Angela Bassett, Jennifer Coolidge, Brendan Fraser, and Cate Blanchett
The 28th Critics Choice Awards took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night (15 January).
The star-studded event was hosted by Chelsea Handler, taking over from actor Taye Diggs who had hosted the past four years of the awards ceremony.
The night’s special awards were presented to Janelle Monáe, who received the #SeeHer award, while Jeff Bridges was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Some of the night’s biggest winners were Angela Bassett, Brendan Fraser, and Cate Blanchett, who won Best Supporting Actress, Best Actor, and Best Actress awards respectively.
See the full list of the 2023 Critics Choice Awards below.
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser – The Whale WINNER
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár WINNER
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever WINNER
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Young Actor/Actress
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans WINNER
Frankie Corio – Aftersun
Jalyn Hall – Till
Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink – The Whale
Best Acting Ensemble
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Women Talking
Best Director
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNERS
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S. S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER
Todd Field – Tár
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sarah Polley – Women TalkingWINNER
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Best Cinematography
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick WINNER
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
Best Production Design
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon WINNER
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn – Elvis
Best Editing
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER
Tom Cross – Babylon
Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis
Monika Willi – Tár
Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverWINNER
Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin – Elvis
Gersha Phillips – The Woman King
Mary Zophres – Babylon
Best Hair and Makeup
Elvis WINNER
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water WINNER
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Comedy
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
Best Foreign Language Film
RRR WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
Best Song
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR WINNER
“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“New Body Rhumba” – White Noise
Best Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár WINNER
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Television Awards
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC) WINNER
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Best Actor In a Drama Series
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO) WINNER
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC) WINNER
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Reboot (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX) WINNER
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) WINNER
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Best Limited Series
The Dropout (Hulu) WINNER
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Best Movie Made for Television
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel) WINNER
Fresh (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
The Survivor (HBO)
Three Months (Paramount+)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
Best Foreign Language Series
Pachinko (Apple TV+) WINNER
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Tehran (Apple TV+)
Best Animated Series
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim)
Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
Best Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)WINNER
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Best Comedy Special
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix) WINNER
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix)
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO)
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth (HBO)
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)
