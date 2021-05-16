The first critic reactions are in for Cruella, the new Disney movie starring Emma Stone.

The 101 Dalmatians prequel and Cruella De Vil origin story follows the iconic villain in Seventies London.

Critics’ first reactions dropped on social media on Friday (14 May), with several comparing it to The Devil Wears Prada.

Rotten Tomatoes editor Joel Meares tweeted: “I generally have 0 interest in live-action remakes and/or villain origin stories but... have seen #Cruella and it’s SO FRIGGIN GOOD. Slaps so hard my face is still beet-red a day later.”

He added: “If Devil Wears Prada meets The Witches meets Death Becomes Her sounds like your jam, see it.”

The performances of Stone and Paul Walter Hauser (who plays Horace, one of the thieves hired by Cruella) received high praise, as well as the film’s soundtrack and costumes.

“Cruella is absolutely divine,” wrote critic Courtney Howard. “Deliciously devilish, wonderfully wicked, undeniably outrageous. Emma Stone & Emma Thompson are truly an iconic pairing & they play it to the hilt. Costume designer Jenny Beavan deserves 3rd billing. Plus, it’s got a killer soundtrack.”

Many also noted that the Disney film features a “totally unambiguous” LGBTQ character.

Cruella also stars Joel Fry as Cruella’s other henchman, Emma Thompson as the Baroness, Emily Beecham as Catherine, Jamie Demetriou as Gerald and Mark Strong as John the Valet.

The villain was first portrayed by Glenn Close in the 1996 live-action film 101 Dalmatians and its 2000 sequel, 102 Dalmatians.

Cruella is currently scheduled for release on 28 May 2021 in the US and in the UK.