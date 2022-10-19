Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Curse of Bridge Hollow: Netflix fans think Rotten Tomatoes was wrong about ‘adorable’ Halloween comedy

One person described the top-ranked film as ‘100x better’ than ‘Halloween Ends’

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 19 October 2022 11:26
Comments
Netflix announces all the horror movies streaming for Halloween 2022

The Curse of Bridge Hollow has risen to become the No 1 film on Netflix’s movie charts.

The film, a horror comedy starring Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland and John Michael Higgins, was released on the streaming service last week.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow tells the story of a quiet New England town that is rocked by supernatural terror when Halloween decorations start coming to life.

Reviews of the film have been mostly disparaging, and the film currently has a positive rating of just 41 per cent on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

However, reactions on social media have been considerably warmer, with many viewers heralding the family-friendly film as a hit.

Recommended

The Curse of Bridge Hollow was adorable,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I hope it sparks the revival of silly, candy-corny, DCOM style Halloween films. Those were the best!”

“We watched The Curse of Bridge Hollow as a family and our kids loved it! Best Halloween movie out on Netflix right now!!!” another viewer commented.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow is halloween fun at its best,” remarked a third. I hope they come back for a Christmas one!”

Others compared it favourably with Halloween Ends, the Halloween sequel that topped the UK box office at the weekend.

Priah Ferguson as Sydney, Marlon Wayans as Howard in ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow'

(Frank Masi/Netflix)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow was better then Halloween Ends lol good job @MarlonWayans,” one fan wrote.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

“Today I watched Halloween Ends and The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Marlon Wayans new movie) and The Curse of Bridge Hollow is 100x better than Halloween Ends and might actually be scarier,” another claimed. “Granted neither are scary but Bridge Hollow is a kids’ movie…sooooooo…yeah Halloween sucked.”

“Everybody talking about Halloween Ends, meanwhile I loved that movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow with Kelly rowland,” someone else commented.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow is available to stream now on Netflix.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in