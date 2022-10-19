The Curse of Bridge Hollow: Netflix fans think Rotten Tomatoes was wrong about ‘adorable’ Halloween comedy
One person described the top-ranked film as ‘100x better’ than ‘Halloween Ends’
The Curse of Bridge Hollow has risen to become the No 1 film on Netflix’s movie charts.
The film, a horror comedy starring Marlon Wayans, Priah Ferguson, Kelly Rowland and John Michael Higgins, was released on the streaming service last week.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow tells the story of a quiet New England town that is rocked by supernatural terror when Halloween decorations start coming to life.
Reviews of the film have been mostly disparaging, and the film currently has a positive rating of just 41 per cent on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.
However, reactions on social media have been considerably warmer, with many viewers heralding the family-friendly film as a hit.
“The Curse of Bridge Hollow was adorable,” one person wrote on Twitter. “I hope it sparks the revival of silly, candy-corny, DCOM style Halloween films. Those were the best!”
“We watched The Curse of Bridge Hollow as a family and our kids loved it! Best Halloween movie out on Netflix right now!!!” another viewer commented.
“The Curse of Bridge Hollow is halloween fun at its best,” remarked a third. I hope they come back for a Christmas one!”
Others compared it favourably with Halloween Ends, the Halloween sequel that topped the UK box office at the weekend.
“The Curse of Bridge Hollow was better then Halloween Ends lol good job @MarlonWayans,” one fan wrote.
“Today I watched Halloween Ends and The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Marlon Wayans new movie) and The Curse of Bridge Hollow is 100x better than Halloween Ends and might actually be scarier,” another claimed. “Granted neither are scary but Bridge Hollow is a kids’ movie…sooooooo…yeah Halloween sucked.”
“Everybody talking about Halloween Ends, meanwhile I loved that movie The Curse of Bridge Hollow with Kelly rowland,” someone else commented.
The Curse of Bridge Hollow is available to stream now on Netflix.
