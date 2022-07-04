Cynthia Erivo comes out as bisexual and shares LGBT+ Pride message

Actor Cynthia Erivo has opened up about her sexuality in a new interview, revealing that she is bisexual.

The Widows star, who has previously described herself as queer, shared a powerful message with fans.

Speaking to British Vogue for the magazine’s 2022 Pride celebrtation issue, Erivo said: “[Many LGBTQ+ people] still feel the need to be constantly justifying why we deserve to be treated as equal beings, when really the only difference is that we love differently and we express ourselves differently.

“Rather than being chastised for that we should be commended for being brave. That’s the most important thing: giving people the space to show up fully as who they are.”

The actor shared images from the magazine on Instagram.

In a post alongisde the pictures, she wrote: “Nerves and fear have gotten in the way of sharing all of who I am, and today with Pride and with wonderful people beside me I’m sharing a little more.”

Erivo is also a singer and songwriter, and was nominated for two Oscars in 2019 (for Best Actress and Best Original Song, both for the film Harriet).

Her biggest screen role to date will arrive next year, as Erivo is set to play the lead role of Elphaba in the screen adaptation of the hit musical Wicked, opposite Ariana Grande.