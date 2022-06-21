Daisy Edgar-Jones recalls struggling to act hours after receiving Golden Globe nomination

‘Normal People’ star says she thought ‘maybe this is the end of my career’

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 21 June 2022 14:41
Fresh trailer

Daisy Edgar-Jones has described a nightmare film shoot just hours after receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Normal People.

The British actor was nominated in the 2021 ceremony, ultimately losing out to The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy.

Edgar-Jones recalled learning about her nomination the morning she was due to film a scene for the horror satire Fresh.

Speaking to GQ magazine, she revealed that she repeatedly fumbled her line, which was ultimately delivered off-camera in the final film.

“I could tell [Mimi Cave, the film’s director] was like, ‘Oh no…’. I was not… it was not good,” she said.

She recalled thinking: “You know, maybe this is the end of my career. But that’s okay – it’s been good! I’m still young, I could retrain.”

In her diary after filming, Edgar-Jones revealed that she wrote: “Today was my first day on Fresh and I got nominated for a Golden Globe. What the actual f***? Filming was actually quite stressful, and I found it quite scary doing my accent. When I got home, there was no one to hug.”

Edgar-Jones starred in Fresh opposite Sebastian Stan. The film debuted on Disney Plus earlier this year in the UK.

