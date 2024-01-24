Daisy Ridley shares reason she decided to return to Star Wars

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daisy Ridley has revealed her excitement at returning to the role of Rey in a new Star Wars film, saying the story is “cool as s***”.

The London-born actor, 31, first played the character in 2015’s The Force Awakens as well as its sequels, 2017’s The Last Jedi and 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

She is set to reprise the role for a new Star Wars movie, written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and directed by Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

It is rumoured to be titled either Star Wars: A New Beginning or Star Wars: New Jedi Order, and is set to begin filming this year.

Speaking to Variety, Ridley said she doesn’t yet know what impact Obaid-Chinoy will have as the franchise’s first female filmmaker.

“The short answer is I don’t know,” said Ridley. “I’m excited to do the job, but not because Sharmeen is a woman. Her documentaries are amazing. Her idea for the story is cool as s***.

“No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren’t amazing, I would have been like, ‘OK, call me in five years.’ But it’s worthwhile.”

Daisy Ridley as Rey in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ (Rex)

Ridley added that she is unconcerned about making a Star Wars film without her previous co-stars Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

“I don’t know what is what or who is who [in the new movie],” Ridley explained. “So much has happened for me [since the Skywalker saga]. I feel like a grown-up now.

“When I first started, I was, like, 20. I was the youngest on set. It took me the first two Star Wars films to feel worthy of being there. Now I’m in my 30s. The whole thing feels quite different. I’ve been able to work with other filmmakers, and hopefully, I’ve got better as a performer.”

Earlier this month, Obaid-Chinoy, who is set to become the first woman and the first person of colour to direct a Star Wars feature film, said “it’s about time.”

“I’m very thrilled about the project because I feel what we’re about to create is something very special,” Obaid-Chinoy told CNN during their coverage of New Year’s celebrations around the world.

“We’re in 2024 now, and it’s about time that we had a woman come forward to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away.”