Dakota Johnson suggests Jesse Eisenberg wasn’t ‘nice’ on set of The Social Network

Dakota Johnson has revealed that Jesse Eisenberg “didn’t acknowledge” her on set of The Social Network.

Johnson made her debut in the film about Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, which also starred Andrew Garfield.

Speaking to Garfield in a new Vanity Fair interview, Johnson recalled sitting down with both him and Eisenberg when they were having lunch on the film’s set in 2010.

“You and Jesse were so busy on that movie, and I was obviously in it for four seconds, but I spent a few days on set just watching,” Johnson said.

“I remember sitting down with you guys when you were having lunch one day, and you asked me loads of questions,' she said of Garfield, adding: “You were really nice and Jesse didn’t acknowledge me.”

Playing devil’s advocate, Johnson then added: “He was probably in character.”

“He was probably overwhelmed by...” Garfield replied, to which Johnson, brushing the moment off, comedically interjected: “My beauty.”

In the David Fincher film, which was released in 2010, Johnson played a Stanford University student who is the love interest of Sean Napster, played by Justin Timberlake.

Dakota Johnson told Andrew Garfield that Jesse Eisenberg ignored her on set of ‘The Social Network’ (Vanity Fair)

Her high-profile film breakthrough came four years later when she was cast in Fifty Shades of Grey. Her most recent credit is The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Garfield went on to play Spider-Man, and recently won a Golden Globe for his role in tick, tick... BOOM. He will next be seen alongside Jessica Chastain in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Eisenberg’s directorial debut, When You Finish Saving the World, premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this month.

The Independent has contacted Eisenberg’s representative for comment.