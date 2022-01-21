Dakota Johnson has joked about her past nude scenes in films when she laughed off a near-wardrobe malfunction.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon yesterday (19 January), the actor looked uncomfortable as she tried to sit down in her red mini-dress without exposing herself.

“Are you ok? Are you alright? Do you want my jacket?” Corden asked Johnson, as she covered her upper thigh with her hands.

Johnson assured the talk show host that she was “ok” before joking: “It’s nothing nobody hasn’t already seen.”

The 32-year-old first rose to fame with her role as Anastasia Steele in the 2015 film Fifty Shades of Grey, an adaptation of E L James’s 2011 best-selling book of the same name. Jamie Dornan starred as her love interest, Christian Grey,

The film and its two sequels (released in 2017 and 2018) featured numerous sex scenes between the two actors.

It’s not the first time that the Lost Daughter star has referenced her past nude scenes in films.

In 2016, Johnson suffered a wardrobe malfunction during an awards show when a strap on her top broke.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan starred in the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ trilogy (Rex Features)

“It’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs,” quipped the actor at the time.

Johnson – who recently starred in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut The Lost Daughter – told W Magazine earlier this month that she sometimes found shooting nude scenes “difficult”.

“Some days, I don’t want to take my clothes off on set… Just because I look a certain way doesn’t mean I don’t have feelings,” she said.