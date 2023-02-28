Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billions fans are reacting to a surprise announcement regarding future episodes.

In October 2021, it was revealed that the show’s lead star, Damian Lewis, would leave the show after five seasons.

Lewis, who plays Bobby “Axe” Axelrod on the Showtime series, said he would “miss the Billions family”, and thanked the creators, Brian Koppelman and David Levien. He was absent from season six of the series.

The actor’s decison came after the death of his wife, Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory, who died of cancer, aged 52, in April 2021.

Lewis, however, has announced that he will return to the show in season seven for six of its 12 episodes.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (27 February), the Homeland actor revealed: “Bobby’s back. Axe is back, and it’s exciting. He’s not been around for a couple of seasons.”

Lewis will join Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff in the show, as well as Toney Goins, who will become a series regular.

After Lewis stepped away the show, Koppelman thanked the actor for his work, stating: “What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great Damian Lewis.

“David Levien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us.”

Damian Lewis is returning to ‘Billions’ (Showtime)

“Finally!” wrote many fans in response to news of Lewis’s return on social media.

One fan called the video showing Lewis making the announcement “the best thing you’ll see on the internet today”, while another said it has provided the show with a “lifeline” after a poor sixth season.