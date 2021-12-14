Damson Idris reacts to Denzel Washington not knowing who he is

‘I don’t know who that is… What show? Snowfall? No disrespect, Damson, no disrespect,’ Washington said

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 14 December 2021 08:16
“Snowfall” star Damson Idris talks season 4 of FX series

Snowfall star Damson Idris has hilariously reacted to reports about Denzel Washington not knowing who he is.

During a red carpet appearance for his film A Journal for Jordan, 66-year-old Washington was asked about Idris, who auditioned to play his son in the 2016 film Fences.

“Who are you talking about?” Washington questioned the interviewer.

The Inside Man star didn’t recognise Idris even after the Two Bees TV interviewer highlighted that 30-year-old actor stars in John Singleton’s crime drama Snowfall.

“I don’t know who that is… What show? Snowfall? No disrespect, Damson, no disrespect.”

Soon after that moment, Washington asked the guy standing next to him if he was aware of this person the interviewer mentioned. However, in doing so, he mispronounced Idris’ first name as “Dancin.”

Hilariously, Idris got wind of Washington’s response and jokingly tweeted: “Call me Dancin Address from now on. I won’t answer to anything else.”

The star also went ahead and changed his Twitter name to Dancin Address.

Idris’ fans have shown a positive reaction to his response.

“Love how he’s such a good sport about it,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added: “Damson Idris understands the assignment: if Denzel calls you “Dancin” then your name is Dancin and that’s that.”

