Dana Carvey has said that a viral rumour about his whereabouts on the day of 9/11 is, in fact, true.

The comedian was filming The Master of Disguise the time of the terror attacks. In it, he plays secret agent Pistachio Disguisey, who disguises himself as many characters throughout the film.

For years, it has been claimed that 11 September 2021 was the day that Carvey was filming scenes in one of the film’s most striking disguises – a bizarre-looking humanoid turtle – and that he “observed a moment of silence” while wearing it.

The rumour started after the piece of trivia was listed on the film’s IMDb page,

Wayne’s World star Carvey addressed this rumour during an episode of Fly on the Wall podcast on Wednesday (5 April).

“It’s kind of a sensitive topic, but after 9/11 I was shooting a movie called Master of Disguise,” he told his co-host David Spade.

“We took an appropriate time off and went back to shooting and I was playing – if you’ve seen the movie, kids – the Turtle Man, with a bald cap and a weird thing on my lip and a big green shell outfit.”

He continued: “I was in [the costume] all that day and then they said, ‘We’re going to have a group prayer about 9/11.’ And I couldn’t get the thing... I would’ve held everyone for a half hour getting all that prosthetic makeup off.

“So, as I remember it, everyone else was [in] civilian clothes, I’m dressed as the Turtle Man, with a bald head, and I’m holding hands and I’m lowering my head and praying and I just thought at the moment: ‘This is very strange.’”

He said he recalls them “getting the shell”, but said “they couldn’t get the turtle head or the turtle lip off”.

Dana Carvey in ’The Master of Disguise’ (Sony)

Carvey described the situation as “very ridiculous”, and expressed disbelief that someone “would even repeat that dumb story”.

In 2021, director Perry Andelin Blake recalled the speech given in the wake of the attacks, telling Defector: “I’m the director, so I’m the leader of this group of people. I felt it was a little weird to be making this funny, silly kids’ movie in the wake of this huge national tragedy.

“So I felt like I needed to say something. I gave a little speech, I guess you would call it.”