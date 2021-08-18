Daniel Craig doubles down on claim his children won’t inherit his fortune

Daniel Craig has doubled down on the claim that he will not bequeath his children with his fortune when he dies.

The James Bond star previously referred to the idea of inheritance as “distasteful” in an interview last year, insisting that he would not leave his Hollywood riches to his children.

“I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation,” he told Saga Magazine.

Craig has two daughters. The youngest, whom he had with his wife, the actor Rachel Weisz, was born in 2018. His eldest daughter, Ella, is from his previous marriage to Fiona Loudon.

Now, in an interview with Candis magazine, Craig repeated the claim that inheritance is “distasteful”, and said he plans to give his money away before he dies.

“Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?” he said. “I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it too.”

“But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is: get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

Craig’s next film, the long-delayed 007 thriller No Time to Die, is scheduled to come out in cinemas on 30 September.

Earlier this month, Quentin Tarantino claimed he had vowed to never give his mother a “penny” of his Hollywood earnings, after a sarcastic remark she made when he was young.