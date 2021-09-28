Daniel Craig has recalled breaking Dave Bautista’s nose on the set of Spectre and running away in fear.

The actor told the anecdote during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show ahead of the theatrical release of No Time to Die on Thursday (30 September).

Craig revealed that the incident occurred during a filming of a fight scene. Bautista starred in 2015’s Spectre as the assassin Mr Hinx.

He told host Norton: “I threw a punch and hit him on the nose. I heard this crack and was like, ‘Oh God, no’ and ran away.”

The 53-year-old added that he had thought his injured co-star “was going to come after me” but added that Bautista was “so sweet” following the accident.

According to Craig, Bautista – who also stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer – handled the situation calmly. He reset his nose and continued filming.

“He’s a lot tougher than I am,” said Craig. “I’ll give him that.”

Another fight sequence, however, saw Bautista accidentally injure Craig in return.

(Getty Images)

In one scene, Bautista was tasked with throwing the 007 actor against a wall. When Craig thought the Army of the Dead star was being too “gentle” with him, he challenged Bautista to be more rough, which resulted in a knee injury that halted production.

“I ended up on the wall, but my knee was over here somewhere,” recalled Craig. “I knew and it was horrible because if anyone’s had a serious injury, you just know in your head that something is really wrong.”

During his time playing James Bond across five films, Craig has suffered numerous injuries.

The actor recently opened up about his “traumatic” experience of filming Spectre with a broken leg.

Craig makes his final outing as the famous spy in Cary Fukunaga’s No Time to Die, which is released in cinemas on Thursday (30 September).