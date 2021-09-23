Daniel Craig reveals he got drunk alone on vodka martinis after landing Bond role

Daniel Craig has revealed that he celebrated landing the role of James Bond by getting drunk on vodka martinis.

The actor made his debut as 007 in the critically acclaimed 2006 film Casino Royale. He is now preparing to bow out as the iconic character in his fifth and final Bond film, No Time to Die.

During an interview on the No Time To Die: The Official James Bond podcast, Craig recalled the moment that he found out he would be playing one of the most sought-after roles in Hollywood.

“We were in Baltimore and I shot off to go and do a screen test, which of course I couldn't tell anyone about,” he said.

“And I came back and carried on filming in Baltimore and then I got a phone call from Barbara [Broccoli, the franchise’s producer] saying, ‘The gig is yours’.”

Craig said his reaction was one of “disbelief” and that he still struggled to believe the part was his even after receiving Broccoli’s call.

The actor was sworn to secrecy until the casting was made official and therefore had to celebrate alone.

“I was in the supermarket buying groceries and the phone went and Barbara said, ‘Over to you kiddo’,” he revealed.

“I got drunk, that's what I did. I bought a bottle of vodka and a bottle of vermouth, a cocktail shaker and made myself three or four vodka martinis,” he said. “Except I could only do it on my own because I couldn't celebrate with anybody because I had to keep it secret. There was a sort of melancholy to it.”

Broccoli said Craig was reluctant to accept the role because he feared the transformative effect it could have on his life.

“It took some persuading but eventually he sat with Michael [G Wilson, the franchise’s producer] and I and he said, ‘If I'm gong to take this on, I want to be an integral part of the process. I want to be involved in the scripts, I want to be involved in every element of filmmaking,’” she revealed.

All episodes of the No Time To Die: The Official James Bond podcast are available now on Apple, Spotify, and all podcast providers.

While the franchise’s filmmakers are still searching for the heir to Craig’s Bond, the actor recently said he felt the role should not be played by a woman.

The debate over representation and the future recasting of the spy character has rumbled on for years, with some fans suggesting that a woman could take over the iconic role.

Speaking to Radio Times, however, Craig said “there should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour”.

“Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” he asked.

In a 2020 interview with Variety, the franchise’s producer Barbara Broccoli said: “James Bond can be of any colour, but he is male.”

She explained that this is because she’d rather create new characters for women to portray, rather than have a woman play a role originally written as male.

“I believe we should be creating new characters for women – strong female characters,” she continued. “I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

After multiple delays, No Time To Die will be released in the UK on 30 September.

Additional reporting by Press Association