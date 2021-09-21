Daniel Craig has said he regrets saying that he would have “rather slashed my wrists” than portray James Bond again.

Craig made the comment during a 2015 interview after filming had wrapped on Spectre. The actor had broken his leg during the shoot.

Reflecting on his remark six years later, Craig has now admitted that he regrets his choice of words because he sounded “ungrateful” for the role.

The 53-year-old told Radio Times: “To be completely honest, I was thinking, ‘I don’t know if I can do another one of these.’ I finished filming Spectre with a broken leg.

“To your point about being in my fifties now, I thought, ‘Do I have this in me? Do I want to go through all of this?’ I needed a break.”

Speaking specifically about his previous comment, Craig said: “A little more skill in the answer might have been better. I was joking but it came across as ungrateful.”

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli defended the actor’s comments, however, stating that it was “our fault” for requesting that he do press too soon after the shoot concluded.

“That was our fault,” she said. “It had been a long shoot. He’d had an injury. And then we said, ‘Why don’t you just do a week of press at the end of the shoot?’”

(AP)

Craig – who made his debut as the 007 agent in 2006’s Casino Royale – is due to make his final appearance as the famous spy in the much-delayed No Time To Die.

The film is due for release on 30 September.