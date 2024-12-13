Daniel Craig says he would have felt ‘self-conscious’ making Queer while playing Bond

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Daniel Craig has said he would have felt too “self-conscious” to star in his new film Queer while he was still playing James Bond.

The 56-year-old played 007 five times between 2006 and 2021, in the films Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and No Time To Die.

He can next be seen in Luca Guadagnino’s adaptation of the William S Burroughs novel Queer, in which he plays an American living in 1950s Mexico called William Lee who falls in love with a young student.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show tonight (December 13), Craig said: “I couldn’t have done it during Bond.”

He explained: “Not because I wouldn’t have wanted to, but because I would have felt really self-conscious with people thinking I was trying too hard be a good actor.”

Regarding what drew him to the film, Craig added: “I’d read William S Burroughs’ sJunkie and think I pretended to read Naked Lunch but didn’t know this story. Burroughs’ experience of life always involved a lot of drugs, so the movie sets out to be a bit of a trip. It is all slightly off-kilter with a modern soundtrack and the feel of a movie from the 1940s.

Daniel Craig at the UK Gala screening of ‘Queer’ at the Curzon Mayfair in London in December 2024 ( Lia Toby/Getty Images for MUBI )

“It blurs the lines around homosexuality which was illegal at the time. You had to have a male front and hide it away with no freedom of expression and I guess I’ve always been fascinated by the artifice of masculinity.”

In a four-star review for The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey writes that: “Queer draws us into Luca Guadagnino’s world of desire.”

She adds: “‘I’m not queer, I’m disembodied,’ is the line repeatedly echoed across Queer, and largely by Craig’s protagonist. He’s dressed in crisp linen, and makes niceties with the teasing, confrontational air of the actor’s Bond. Yet he carries with him a bitter dissatisfaction that threatens to puff him up like a balloon and, eventually, pop, hastened when he encounters a young American ex-serviceman, Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey).

“Starkey, a lead on Netflix’s Outer Banks, plays Allerton like a statue come to life. He’s Lee’s own frustrated Pygmalion, who’s walked right out of his fantasies but remains ultimately unknowable. At times, the film layers images, so that Lee’s ghostly hand will stretch out to try and caress Allerton’s hands and ribs, to possess him in some way.”