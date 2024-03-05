Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Daniel Day-Lewis is said to be officially “done” with acting despite attempts to lure him back to the big screen.

The actor, who is the only star to have ever won three Best Actor awards at the Oscars, decided to stay away from pursuing new roles after his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, which was released in 2017.

Naturally, since then, the actor has been offered the chance to return to acting – but, according to one of his previous collaborators, Day-Lewis is standing firm on his decision.

The update on Day-Lewis’s career came from Irish filmmaker Jim Sheridan, who directed the actor to his first Oscar win in the 1989 film My Left Foot.

“He says he’s done,” Sheridan,” told ScreenDaily, adding: “I keep talking to him. I’d love to do something with him again.”

According to Sheridan, Day-Lewis is unhappy with the rise in streaming platforms.

“He’s like everybody else. He opens up the streamers and there’s seven thousand choices; none of them are good. Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain – you have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience.”

Sheridan continued: “It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something because he’s so good.”

Day-Lewis has always maintained an air of exclusivity when choosing his film roles. His credits include There Will Be Blood and Lincoln, for which he won Oscars, as well as The Last of the Mohicans, In the Name of the Father, The Age of Innocence and Gangs of New York.

In 2017, the star’s team said, three months before the release of Phantom Thread: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Daniel Day-Lewis announced acting retirement in 2017 (Getty Images for Academy of Moti)

While the motivation behind his retirement was unclear, Day-Lewis had expressed a desire to step away from acting before.

After starring in 1997’s The Boxer, he disappeared from the big screen for five years until Martin Scorsese convinced him to return for Gangs of New York. During that time, he reportedly took up shoemaking in Italy, explaining to the Guardian: “I didn’t really want to be involved with films. I just wanted some time away from it all. I need that quite often.”

The actor, who is married to and has three children with writer-director Rebecca Miller, emerged on the scene with 1985’s My Beautiful Laundrette, directed by Stephen Frears.