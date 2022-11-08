Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Radcliffe has shared his own experience of reading Alan Rickman’s posthumously published diaries.

The late actor, who played Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films and died in 2016, kept a pocket diary from 1972.

They were published in October, in a memoir titled Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday (7 November), Radcliffe was asked about reading about filming the fantasy series from his older co-star’s perspective.

“All the stuff that Alan wrote, it was very lovely and nostalgic reading his comments about us, being like, ‘These kids need to learn their lines, that’s kind of a nightmare right now’, all of that stuff,” Radcliffe said.

“[It went] through to us meeting when I was over here doing a play and we met. It was very sweet to read all of that.”

Elsewhere on the show, Radcliffe spoke about another late Harry Potter star as he was asked to share his favourite memory of Robbie Coltrane.

“Robbie was amazing at keeping us, particularly when we were very young, entertained. Those early films were just about keeping a lot of 10-year-olds up and ready, so he was cracking jokes and incredibly funny.

Rickman (right) with the cast of Harry Potter (Getty Images)

“There was one period on the third film where we were just getting horizontal rain. We were supposed to have been there for three weeks, we ended up being there for six weeks and we were just sat around in Hagrid’s hut and he’d be telling jokes to us all and the crew that were in there… It was very lovely. Very sad he’s gone.”

Radcliffe’s next role is as musical parody artist Al Yankovic in biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Yankovic has praised the former child star for his performance, saying that Radcliffe had “absolutely nailed” the role.

In a four-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey echoed this, writing that Radcliffe was “pitch perfect” as Yankovic.