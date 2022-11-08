Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Daniel Radcliffe says reading comments about himself in Alan Rickman’s diaries was ‘lovely and nostalgic’

‘It was very sweet to read all of that,’ Radcliffe said

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 08 November 2022 12:47
Comments
WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story trailer

Daniel Radcliffe has shared his own experience of reading Alan Rickman’s posthumously published diaries.

The late actor, who played Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films and died in 2016, kept a pocket diary from 1972.

They were published in October, in a memoir titled Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Monday (7 November), Radcliffe was asked about reading about filming the fantasy series from his older co-star’s perspective.

“All the stuff that Alan wrote, it was very lovely and nostalgic reading his comments about us, being like, ‘These kids need to learn their lines, that’s kind of a nightmare right now’, all of that stuff,” Radcliffe said.

Recommended

“[It went] through to us meeting when I was over here doing a play and we met. It was very sweet to read all of that.”

Elsewhere on the show, Radcliffe spoke about another late Harry Potter star as he was asked to share his favourite memory of Robbie Coltrane.

“Robbie was amazing at keeping us, particularly when we were very young, entertained. Those early films were just about keeping a lot of 10-year-olds up and ready, so he was cracking jokes and incredibly funny.

Rickman (right) with the cast of Harry Potter

(Getty Images)

“There was one period on the third film where we were just getting horizontal rain. We were supposed to have been there for three weeks, we ended up being there for six weeks and we were just sat around in Hagrid’s hut and he’d be telling jokes to us all and the crew that were in there… It was very lovely. Very sad he’s gone.”

Radcliffe’s next role is as musical parody artist Al Yankovic in biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Recommended

Yankovic has praised the former child star for his performance, saying that Radcliffe had “absolutely nailed” the role.

In a four-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey echoed this, writing that Radcliffe was “pitch perfect” as Yankovic.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in