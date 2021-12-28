Return to Hogwarts: Daniel Radcliffe remembers wanting to ‘be cool’ in front of Gary Oldman

Young ‘Harry Potter’ star was in awe of the veteran actor

Roisin O'Connor
Tuesday 28 December 2021 11:52
Comments
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts trailer

Daniel Radcliffe enjoys a reunion with his idol and former co-star, Gary Oldman, in the Return to Hogwarts special.

The Sky programme celebrates the 20th anniversary of the beloved film franchise, interviewing stars including Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and the various directors of films such as The Philosopher’s Stone and The Prisoner of Azkaban.

During the reunion, Radcliffe speaks with Oldman, who played Harry Potter’s godfather Sirius Black in the films. Before Oldman appears for his interview, Radcliffe recalls feeling especially nervous about working with the veteran actor.

“I remember the Gary chat, you were like, ‘Listen Emma, you need to be cool, because Gary Oldman is a really big deal, and you need to be cool,’” Watson tells Radcliffe.

“Which was really a projection of my own fears,” Radcliffe responds, laughing.

Recommended

For his part, Oldman said he felt as though he took on an instinctively “paternal” role with Radcliffe.

During a conversation between the two, Radcliffe recalls watching Oldman act with the other older stars including Tim Spall, David Thewlis and the late Alan Rickman.

“To watch you guys act but also as people, these incredible actors... you’d have fun in between takes, it could be intense and you’d show me that side as well which was really important,” Radcliffe tells him.

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special airs on New Year’s Day exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in