Daniel Radcliffe has revealed that he requested a makeover before starring alongside Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum in The Lost City.

Speaking of his appearance in the film, the 32-year-old actor said: “This is 100 per cent the best I have ever looked on camera.

“I went in and was like ‘guys, I am in a film with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, you need to do something about this face and the hair’,” he told the hosts of Magic Radio Breakfast.

“So, they gave me a very very nice haircut which I still have, it is just how I look now, and they put me in amazing suits,” Radcliffe added.

The Harry Potter star also revealed that while he stars alongside Pitt in The Lost City, he never got to be on set with him.

Radcliffe said the women in his life were even sadder about it, saying: “They were like ‘you should be fighting to get to set that day’ and I said I do not want to just run down and be like, ‘Hi Mr Pitt, I am also in the film’.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in ‘The Lost City' (Kimberley French/Paramount)

“So no, I did not get to meet Brad but then I am still in a film with him which I still have to pinch myself about,” he added.

Last week, Radcliffe also joked that at one point he stepped in as an “intimacy coach” for his co-star Sandra Bullock in the new action-adventure film.

During one scene in particular, Bullock must pick leeches off Tatum’s nude body.

“I was the intimacy coach and I was just basically saying, ‘crack on there, guys, you guys got this,’” Radcliffe told PopSugar.