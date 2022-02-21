Daniel Radcliffe can be seen sporting a curly black wig and a thick moustache in pictures that have emerged from the set of the new biopic, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story.

The Harry Potter star, 32, stars in the film as comedy musician and cult hero Yankovic, who is known for his spoof versions of classic songs.

The movie, which is currently in production in Los Angeles, will follow the life and career of the five-time Grammy award-winning artist, whose early hits included “Eat It” (a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”) and “Amish Paradise” (Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”).

Yankovic, 62, previously said he is “absolutely thrilled” that Radcliffe is portraying him in the film, which is set to debut on the Roku Channel.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for,” Yankovic quipped.

See a picture of Radcliffe in character, wearing a camo shirt and Vans, here.

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic (left) will be portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe in a new movie (Getty)

Colin Davis, head of original scripted programming at Roku, joked in the press release that “there clearly aren’t enough biopic movies about famous musicians”, adding that his company is excited “to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al”.

Radcliffe recently appeared in HBO’s Harry Potter reunion, Return to Hogwarts, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film franchise.

He will also star alongside Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt in The Lost City, out in cinemas in March.