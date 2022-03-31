Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he has no interest in sharing his opinion on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

While everyone from Jim Carrey to Adam Sandler has weighed in on the incident, Radcliffe declined to do so in a recent interview.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain to promote new film The Lost City, Radcliffe was asked for this thoughts on the moment but said: “I’m just so already dramatically bored of hearing people’s opinions about it that I just don’t want to be another opinion adding to it.”

He also talked a little bit about what it’s like being on the receiving end of a joke: “When you’re going on stuff as a kid you’re never quite sure if the joke’s with you or you’re the butt of the joke.”

Radcliffe added: “So you sort of have a mode of just being like, I’ll just keep smiling and laughing and maybe it’ll end soon.”

Smith has since apologised for slapping Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head and the comedian finally offered his comment during a stand-up show in Boston on 30 March.

“I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that,” Rock said to the audience. “And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

The King Richard actor has been widely criticised for slapping Rock, with Jim Carrey saying he should have been arrested and Oscars host Amy Schumer saying the incident “traumatised” her.

(Getty Images)

The Oscars have said said that Smith refused to leave the ceremony after being asked to do so and that they have initiated disciplinary proceedings against him.