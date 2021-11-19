EastEnders star Danny Dyer to star in mental health short film created by 17-year-old

Danny Dyer is to star in a short film directed by a 17-year-old in a bid to raise money for mental health charities.

Called Stepping Stone, the 30-minute film is written, directed and produced by debut director Noah Caplan, who was inspired to begin work on the project when his younger sister suffered a life-threatening accident.

Production has wrapped on the movie which follows four characters from different walks of life suffering issues including domestic abuse, alcoholism and living with anxiety.

Alongside EastEnders actor Dyer, the film also stars Caplan, David “Sideman” Whitely and Georgia Moncur, while Cush Berlyn plays the role of a mental health counsellor.

Stepping Stone is described as a project aiming “to break the negative stigmas surrounding mental health and get the world talking about an issue that is so rife”. It also aims to highlight how the first step towards gaining help is speaking to someone.

It is due for release in early 2022 and has been created in support of meditation mobile app Calm and other mental health charities.

On the importance of sensitive and timely mental health care, Dyer said: “The power of this thing (the mind) is a mad old thing, so we’ve got look after it.”

Speaking about Caplan, he added: “I was very, very impressed. Barely 17 years old. The fact he’s got his s*** together the way he has and pulled this all together is pretty amazing.”

Caplan said: “It was an absolute honour to work on this film with Danny Dyer and this fantastic team.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“This is a passion project that I have been working on since my sister was involved in and survived a tragic accident and I saw the effect this had on me and everyone around me.

The young filmmaker added: “As a family, mental health has always been an open discussion, and I want to help bring that conversation into many other households and friendship groups.”

“I am so grateful that this experience led me to give back to the world, through the power of film.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.