A new film is considered so offensive that Vue cinemas have cancelled all scheduled screenings.

Those who had purchased tickets to see Dashcam, the new found footage horror from Host director Rob Savage, were surprised when they realised screenings would no longer take place.

This was brought to the attention of Savage himself, who shared an email from a Vue employee received by one customer.

“Apparently @vuecinemas have canceled our screenings of DASHCAM because the movie is too offensive!” he wrote on Twitter, adding: “If that doesn’t make you want to watch this film, what will?”

In the email, Vue told the customer: “Thank you for your question regarding Dashcam. I have received feedack from our staffing screen and they have decided we won't be showing Dashcam at any of our venues due to the contents of the movie, which may offend our audiences.

“We at Vue believe in diversity and any movie which may offend audiences, we may decide to no longer show at the last second without notice. I'm sorry this is not the outcome you were looking for.”

In fairness, such a reaction was predicted following the film’s UK premiere at the London Film Festival in October 2021. After the screening, Dashcam was branded “one of horror’s most polarising features in years”.

‘Dashcam’ director reveals screenings of new release have been cancelled by Vue due to offensive nature of film (Twitter)

The film, shot on an iPhone, follows a musician (Annie Hardy) who, depressed by her pandemic lifestyle in Los Angeles, breaks quarantine to go to London to see her bandmate (Amar Chadha-Patel).

Things soon take a turn for the deranged, though, with Annie deciding to livestream her actions for online viewers.

Many people who were atteded the premiere at London’s Prince Charles Cinema in October couldn’t get enough of the film’s wild thrills, with the reactions agreeing on one thing: it needs to be seen with an audience.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Sadly, the only places this can currently happen in the UK are Mile End’s Genesis Cinema and The Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square. Plenty more cinemas are showing the film in the US.

Rob Savage’s divisive new horror film ‘Dashcam’ (Blumhouse Productions)

Produced by Jason Blum and co-written by Savage alongside Gemma Hurley and Jed Shepherd, Dashcam will be released in selected cinemas (and definitely not Vue) on 3 June. A digital release will follow on 6 June.

Savage’s previous film, Host, can be streamed on Shudder.

The Independent has contacted Vue for comment.