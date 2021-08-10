Dave Bautista has revealed that his Marvel character’s story in the Avengers films leaves him “shaking his f***ing head”.

The actor, who has played Guardians of the Galaxy’s Drax the Destroyer in four Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films to date, isn’t too happy with his development in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Bautista was asked on Twitter on Monday (9 August) how Drax was faring now that Thanos (Josh Brolin) had been defeated, which prompted the actor to speak his mind about the Russo brothers’ films.

“That whole Drax, Thanos history seemed to get swept under the rug,” Bautista said, referencing a showdown that was teased between the pair in the first Guardians film.

He continued: “Always wondered why but every reason I could come up with just makes me shake my f***ing head. It is what it is.”

The storylines of Drax and Thanos were closely linked in the Marvel comic books, with the pair regularly facing off against one another.

Bautista has revealed that Disney Plus’s forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, as well as Gunn’s third film in the franchise, will be his final times playing the character.

(Getty Images / Disney Plus)

Just last week, the actor revealed he was not asked to voice his character in Marvel’s new animated series What If...?., leading to confusion from fans.

The series arrives on the animation studio’s streaming service on 18 August.