Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).

Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.

However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his time in the film series.

The actor previously revealed the sequel “be the end of my Drax” and, now the film has wrapped production, it seems his time as the character has come to an end.

On Monday (9 May), Bautista wrote on Instagram: “Haven’t found the words yet. It ended so suddenly and I was on to my next film before I could process it all. End of a journey that changed my life.”

Dave Bautista announces his time with the MCU has come to an end (Instagram)

Director James Gunn announced the film had wrapped its shoot last weekend, revealing the final shot that he caught on camera.

Gunn recently defended Pratt amid calls for his removal from the franchise.

Meanwhile, Love & Thunder director Taika Waititi claimed that the film’s villain, played by Christian Bale, is the best the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has had to date.

In August 2021, Bautista surprised fans by candidly droppoing a revelation after beng asked why he was not voicing his MCU character in animated seriesWhat If...?, which was released on Disney Plus.

Dave Bautista will end his journey as Drax in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ (Getty Images)

After Thor: Love & Thunder, the actor will be seen in Knives Out 2 followed by a TV series based on Zack Snyder’s Netflix film Army of the Dead.

He is also shooting new M Night Shyamalan film Knock at the Cabin, animated film Groove Tails and action film Universe’s Most Wanted.